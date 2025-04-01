Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s Sikandar has entered the 100 crore club at the worldwide box office. The action thriller hit the century in only two days, which is great! But that’s not it; the Eid 2025 release has also surpassed the overseas lifetime of Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force. Scroll below for day 2 updates!

Clocks over half-century in India

On the occasion of Eid, AR Murugadoss‘ directorial witnessed a good jump in the domestic circuit. It earned 33.36 crores net on Monday, taking its two-day total to 63.42 crores. It is now the third-highest Bollywood grosser of 2025 after Chhaava and Sky Force.

Sikandar > Chhaava > Sky Force at the overseas box office

Interestingly, despite a lukewarm response in the international circuit, Sikandar is performing better than Chhaava and Sky Force. Salman Khan starrer has minted 31.05 crores gross in two days.

Chhaava had collected 19 crores gross at the overseas box office in two days, while Sky Force had earned only 5 crores gross. There’s more to celebrate: Akshay Kumar starrer had raked in only 15 crores gross in its lifetime. Sikandar had already earned almost 2X that sum.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

Salman Khan adds another 100 crore worldwide grosser to his career in barely two days. It is also the third Bollywood film of 2025 to score a century after Chhaava and Sky Force.

Check out the worldwide breakdown below:

India net- 63.42 crores

India gross- 74.83 crores

Overseas gross- 31.05 crores

Worldwide gross- 105.88 crores

Sikandar vs Sky Force

Salman Khan starrer is now aiming to surpass the lifetime collections of Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force, which garnered 174.21 crores at the global box office. It should ideally surpass it in the next 2-3 days and become the second highest-grossing Bollywood film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

