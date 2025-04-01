Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sathyaraj, has completed its three-day theatrical run. Despite mixed to negative reviews, it maintained a good hold at the ticket windows. It is inching closer to the 100 crore club in India. Scroll below for the early trends for day 3.

Tuesday Early Estimates

After the Eid holiday, a considerable drop was expected as the word-of-mouth is unfavourable. However, Sikandar maintained an good momentum at the box office on Tuesday. As per early trends, it added 20-21 crores to its domestic collections. It saw a drop of 37-40% compared to 33.36 crores earned on the previous day.

Check out the daily box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 30.06 crores

Day 2: 33.36 crores

Day 3: 20-21 crores (estimates)

Total: 83.42-84.42 crores

Sikandar vs Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan’s last Eid release was Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The audience rejected it due to its disappointing content. The 2023 action comedy earned 68.17 crores in its first weekend. Sikandar has surpassed that mark with 22% higher earnings.

Sikandar vs Salman Khan’s top 10 opening weekends

Thanks to his massive fanbase, Salman Khan has enjoyed some impressive opening weekends. Tiger 3 was also released on a Sunday and opened to mixed reviews. Despite that, it scored the highest first 3-day total in his career.

Unfortunately, Sikandar could not steal the #1 spot, but it has managed to enter the top 10.

Check out Salman Khan’s highest first weekend total below:

Tiger 3: 148.50 crores Tiger Zinda Hai – 114.93 crores Race 3 – 106.47 crores Sultan – 105.53 crores Bajrangi Bhaijaan – 102.6 crores Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 101.47 crores Bharat – 95.50 crores Bodyguard – 88.75 crores Kick – 83.85 crores Dabangg 3 – 81.15 crores

Salman Khan’s Eid 2025 release is sure to beat Dabangg 3. It also has chances to known down Kick and scored his 9th highest opening weekend of all time.

