The Manasi Parekh starrer Gujarati crime-thriller Shubhchintak is witnessing a dismal run at the box office. The film did start off at a good note but the collections are failing to witness a good upward graph. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 4th day.

Shubhchintak Box Office Collection Day 4

The Manasi Parekh starrer opened at 14 lakhs which was not a very bad opening. In fact, it also found a place within the top 5 Gujarati openers of 2025. It saw a slight growth of around 14% on its second day and amassed 16 lakhs.

On its third day, however, the film saw an impressive growth of 93% and amassed 31 lakhs. However, on its fourth day, the movie saw a decline and minted the same as its opening day. The collections saw a drop of around 54% and earned 14 lakhs. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 75 lakhs. It is still struggling to cross 1 crore.

Day-Wise Breakdown Of Shubhchintak At The Indian Box Office

Day 1: 14 lakhs

Day 2: 16 lakhs

Day 3: 31 lakhs

Day 4: 14 lakhs

Total: 75 lakhs

Shubhchintak Yet To Enter The Top 5 Highest Grossing Gujarati Films Of 2025

The Manasi Parekh starrer is indeed struggling at the box office. It is yet to enter the top 5 highest-grossing Gujarati films of 2025. The film needs to topple the movie Kaashi Raghav which is the 5th highest-grossing Gujarati film of 2025 with a lifetime of 1.35 crore. Shubhchintak needs around 60 lakhs more to topple Kaashi Raghav and secure the 5th position.

About The Film

Talking about Shubhchintak, the film has been directed by Nisarg Vaidya. The movie also marks the Gujarati debut of Marathi actor Swapnil Joshi. The film also stars Viraf Patel, Deep Vaidya and Mehul Buch in the lead roles.

