Shehzada Box Office Day 10 (Early Trends): After Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s success, Kartik Aaryan returned to the silver screen with Rohit Dhawan directorial. The film, which is an official remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, also stars Paresh Rawal, Kriti Sanon, Ronit Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedekar, Ankur Rathee, Rajpal Yadav, Sunny Hinduja, Ali Asgar. After postponing it by a week ‘out of respect’ for Pathaan, the film hit the screen on February 17 facing tough competition with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

Now a week after its release, the film is again facing competition with Akshay Kumar-led Selfiee which hit the screens this Friday i.e., Feb 24.

As per the early trends flowing in, the Kartik Aaryan starrer has seen very little growth on 2nd Sunday. The film, which opened at 6 crore, is dragging itself to touch the 30 crore mark, quite literally. Shehzada has brought in 0.75-0.95 crore* on the 10th day of its release at the domestic box office. The Kartik and Kriti starrer has reportedly earned around 70 Lakh making a total of 28.50 till yesterday. With the latest numbers, Shehzada collections now stand at 29.25-29.45 crore*.

Well, the only film that seems to be working at the box office at be moviegoers’ first choice continues to be Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. After a month of its release, it crossed 500 crore at the domestic box office and 1000 crore globally. On other hand, Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee too is taking a slow start as opened at 2.55 crore followed by 3.80 crore on Day 2. Shehzada is last on the list.

Meanwhile, Koimoi also watched, reviewed and rated Shehzada with 2 stars and called it the ‘worst remake while screwing the best part of the Allu Arjun starrer.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi

