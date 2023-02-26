Selfiee did see a growth in numbers on Saturday but that was quite limited at around 50%. Ideally, the film needed to at least triple its numbers in order to find some momentum coming its way and even with double the growth there would have been a platform established from where word of mouth could come into the picture and then some kind of numbers would have come on Sunday.

One can’t really fathom what has happened with Selfiee here. If a product is substandard in terms of look or even if it is delayed then it’s still understandable that there is no case established for it at the box office.

However, none of that was the case with the Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer here. This one should have covered some distance at least but with 3.80 crores* coming in Saturday, it is disheartening news indeed for not just the movie but even Bollywood at large.

So far, Selfiee has collected 6.35 crores* and while the 10 crores mark would be crossed by the close of the weekend, this Raj Mehta-directed dramatic affair should have ideally collected this much on the first day itself given the kind of credentials involved.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

