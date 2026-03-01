Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh was released amid extremely low pre-release buzz, leading to a poor start at the Indian box office. After a low start, the film was expected to gain momentum, but it failed to do so. Due to the lack of urgency among the audience, it tanked miserably and couldn’t even reach the 3 crore mark in net collections even after spending 9 days in theaters. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

The Bollywood historical social drama was released on February 20. It received mixed reviews from critics, and among the ticket-buying audience, word of mouth has been average. It opened at just 30 lakh and without showing any turnaround, it wrapped up the opening week at a dismal 1.9 crore. On the second Friday, day 8, it earned 4 lakh. On Saturday, day 9, it displayed a minimal jump and scored 6 lakh. Overall, it has earned an estimated 2 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 2.36 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 1.9 crore

Day 8 – 4 lakh

Day 9 – 6 lakh

Total – 2 crore

Box office verdict of the film

Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh was reportedly made at a budget of 25 crore. Against this cost, it has earned just 2 crore net so far, thus recovering only 8% of the budget. Considering the low pace and not much fuel left in the tank, the film is heading for a lifetime collection of 2.15-2.25 crore net. With an expected closing recovery of just 8.6%-9%, the film has secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Box office summary:

Budget – 25 crore

India net collection – 2 crore

Recovery – 8%

Deficit – 23 crore

Deficit – 92%

More about the film

Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh is directed by Aashish Mall and produced by Vir Kapur and Aashish Tiwari under the banner Paperboat Design Studios. On BookMyShow, the film has a rating of 9.1 out of 10, with 830+ votes.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Tere Naam Re-Release Box Office Day 2: Salman Khan Starrer Sees A Fair Reception, Earns Less Than 50 Lakh

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News