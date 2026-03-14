Scream 7 has achieved box office success in less than a month. The film has been earning strong numbers at the domestic box office, pushing its total to profitable levels. It is on track to cross the $100 million milestone at the domestic box office. The film has achieved lucrative returns on its break-even point. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Scream 7 is set to cross $100 million domestically

The latest Scream installment grossed a solid $1.1 million on its second Thursday at the box office in North America. It has again scored the biggest second Thursday at the domestic box office. It declined by 47.6% from last Thursday, and its 2nd Thursday gross is on par with Scream 6. After two weeks, the domestic total for the movie is $98.2 million, and it is poised to cross the $100 million milestone this weekend.

On track to hit $200 million worldwide

Scream 7 is one of the biggest hits in the slasher franchise. People are still interested in this franchise even after decades. The Scream installment crossed $55.17 million at the international box office. Adding that to its domestic total, the film’s worldwide collection has crossed $153.37 million. It is now chasing the $200 million global milestone [via Box Office Mojo].

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $98.2 million

International – $55.1 million

Worldwide – $153.3 million

Earns 36% more than its break-even point within a month of release!

The Scream installment reportedly cost $45 million, making it a modestly budgeted project. However, the strong box-office performance of the slasher flick has helped it achieve break-even in just two weeks. For the unversed, the movie needed around $112.5 million at the box office to break even.

Scream 7‘s $153.3 million global total shows that the movie not only achieved its break-even point but also earned more than that. According to calculations, the slasher movie has raked in 36% more than its break-even target at the box office, cementing the film’s financial success. Directed by Kevin Williamson, the movie was released on February 27.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Re-Release Box Office: Zooms Past Steven Spielberg’s Oscar Winning Sci-Fi Blockbuster

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News