Scary Movie 6 nailed it with its opening weekend collection, setting a new franchise record. The film’s return was met with a warm welcome from audiences, and it is currently the #1 movie worldwide. It has surpassed the worldwide haul of Scary Movie 5 to become the all-time 5th-highest-grossing film in the franchise. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Scary Movie 6’s glorious debut at the worldwide box office

The latest Scary Movie installment collected a solid $54.3 million at the domestic box office in its three-day opening weekend. It has surpassed Scary Movie 3’s $49.7 million debut weekend to become the franchise’s biggest opening weekend. It opened at #1 in the domestic box office rankings. The movie has thus broken Scary Movie 3’s long-standing debut weekend record.

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Scary Movie 6 has collected $50.5 million at the international box office. It is also a new franchise record. Adding the domestic debut gross and the overseas collection, Scary Movie 6’s worldwide total is $104.8 million. It has thus debuted with a worldwide collection of $100 million+.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $54.3 million

International – $50.5 million

Worldwide – $104.8 million

Scary Movie’s latest installment has surpassed Scary Movie 5 as the franchise’s 5th highest-grossing installment. For the record, Scary Movie 5 collected $78.4 million in its lifetime, becoming the lowest-grossing movie in the franchise. It remains so as the 6th film has surpassed it.

Check out the global totals of the Scary Movie installments

Scary Movie — $278.0 million Scary Movie 3 — $220.7 million Scary Movie 4 — $178.3 million Scary Movie 2 — $141.2 million Scary Movie 6 — $104.8 million Scary Movie 5 — $78.4 million

Scary Movie 6 by Michael Tiddes follows Cindy Campbell and her friends, Ray Wilkins, and siblings Shorty and Brenda Meeks, as the same masked killer from the first film resurfaces. Scary Movie 6 was released on June 5.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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