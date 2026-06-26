Scary Movie 6 Worldwide Box Office: Set To Beat Scream 7 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Scary Movie 6 might have lost its thunder, but it is still moving forward to gain the top rank in the franchise. It is currently among the top 3. The film is also close to entering the top three of 2026’s worldwide horror grossers. To do so, it will have to surpass the global haul of Scream 7, and it will only happen this weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Scary Movie 6 is inches away from a major domestic milestone

All the trending movies overshadow Scary Movie’s latest installment. It collected $744k on its 3rd Wednesday at the North American box office. It dropped by 51.2% from last week owing to the arrival of Toy Story 5. It remains at #4 on the domestic chart this week. After twenty days, the domestic total of the Movie is $99.9 million. It has crossed the $100 million milestone at the domestic box office on Thursday only.

On track to hit $250 million worldwide

According to the latest update on Box Office Mojo, Scary Movie 6 is the third film in the franchise to cross $200 million worldwide. It collected $105.07 million at the international box office, and, combined with the $99.9 million domestic total, the worldwide collection has hit the $204.9 million mark. It is expected to hit at least $220 million worldwide this weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $99.9 million

International – $105.0 million

Worldwide – $204.9 million

Set to beat Scream 7 as the 2026 3rd-highest-grossing horror movie

Scream 7 is a horror-mystery thriller released earlier this year, and, like Scary Movie 6, it is part of a popular franchise. Scream 7 collected $207.9 million at the worldwide box office in its theatrical run. It became the highest-grossing horror movie of the year at the time of its release, but was pushed to #3 by Obsession and Backrooms.

Scary Movie 6 is less than $5 million away from surpassing the global haul of Scream 7 and becoming the third highest-grossing horror movie of the year. Catching up to Obsession and Backrooms is unlikely for Scary Movie 6.

1. Obsession – $323.4 million

2. Backrooms – $301.8 million

3. Scream 7 – $207.9 million

Scary Movie 6 was released on June 5, and it follows Cindy Campbell and her friends, Ray Wilkins, and siblings Shorty and Brenda Meeks, reunited when the same masked killer from the original film Scary Movie resurfaces.

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