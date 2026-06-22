Scary Movie 6 has crossed a major milestone at the worldwide box office this weekend. It has also broken into the franchise’s top three grossers at the worldwide box office. It has surpassed the worldwide total of Scary Movie 4. The parody movie is expected to earn the top 2 spots in the franchise. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected so far at the box office in North America?

The movie is tracking to earn $100 million at the box office in North America. It collected an estimated $6.7 million in its third three-day weekend at the domestic box office. It declined by 52.5% from last weekend despite a holiday boost, after losing 779 theaters on Friday. The movie has hit the $97.6 million cume at the domestic box office. It is less than $3 million away from surpassing the $100 million milestone domestically. It is tracking to earn between $105 million and $110 million domestically.

Scary Movie 6 has crossed the $200 million milestone worldwide

Scary Movie 6 collected a solid $9.1 million on its 3rd weekend at the box office overseas. It dropped by almost 60% from last weekend. The Paramount movie has hit $104 million at the overseas box office [via Box Office Mojo], earning this in over 53 markets. Allied to the domestic cume of $97.6 million, the movie’s worldwide collection is $201.6 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $97.6 million

International – $104.4 million

Worldwide – $202 million

Becomes the all-time 3rd highest-grossing Scary Movie ever worldwide

It has surpassed the worldwide haul of $178.6 million to become the 3rd-highest-grossing Scary Movie worldwide. It is on track to beat the $220.3 million global haul of Scary Movie 3 and become the 2nd-biggest Scary Movie ever. It is tracking to earn between $235 million and $255 million worldwide.

Check out the top-grossing Scary Movie installments worldwide.

Scary Movie – $278.0 million Scary Movie 3 – $220.7 million Scary Movie 6 – $202 million Scary Movie 4 – $178.6 million Scary Movie 2 – $141.2 million Scary Movie 5 – $78.4 million

Scary Movie 6 was released on June 5.

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