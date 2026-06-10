Scary Movie 6 landed with a bang at the cinemas. This weekend, it became the #1 movie worldwide, setting a franchise record for its debut. It crossed $100 million in its opening weekend alone, setting a new record not only for the franchise but also for spoof comedies released in recent years. The Anna Faris starrer crossed its break-even point at the worldwide box office, scoring considerably more than its break-even target. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected at the box office in four days?

The 6th film collected a solid $4.2 million on its first Monday, setting the 2nd-largest Monday ever for the franchise. It witnessed a 65.1% drop from Sunday, only under Scary Movie’s $6.1 million. In four days, the domestic box office collection of the parodic comedy is $58.5 million. It will soon beat Scary Movie 2’s $71.3 million at the North American box office.

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Scary Movie 6 collected a massive $55.03 million at the international box office in its opening weekend. Allied to the $58.5 million domestic cume, Scary Movie 6‘s worldwide collection is $113.5 million. It surpassed Scary Movie 5’s global haul to become the all-time 5th-highest-grossing installment worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $58.5 million

International – $55.0 million

Worldwide – $113.5 million

Smashes past break-even target by over 51% worldwide

According to reports, Scary Movie 6 was made for $30 million, a decent budget for a film like this. Based on industry standards, the movie needed 2.5x the modest production cost. The latest Scary Movie installment has not only reached its $75 million break-even target but also brought in around $38 million more. According to calculations, it has earned 51.3% more than the break-even target at the worldwide box office. It has the potential to become the franchise’s highest-grossing film.

What is the film about?

The film follows two friends who, once again, find themselves caught up in mayhem involving killers, monsters, and supernatural creatures. Scary Movie 6 was released on June 5.

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