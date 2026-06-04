Scary Movie 6 received mixed reviews from the critics in the early reviews. But the opening weekend tracking for the upcoming movie is quite strong. Despite clashing with the big-budget Masters of the Universe, it is tracking for a franchise-best debut at the North American box office. The franchise is returning after years, and fans are eagerly awaiting the parody and the OG cast’s return. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Directed by Michael Tiddes, the Wayans family returns to write the movie. Although it is the sixth film in this franchise, Anna Faris starrer is the sequel to the first two movies Marlon and Shawn Wayans were removed from the franchise despite being the creators. They were last seen in the second installment, and their return is one of the biggest highlights of this upcoming horror comedy.

How much is the film tracking to earn on its debut weekend in North America?

According to Variety’s latest report, Scary Movie 6 is poised to have a strong opening weekend at the North American box office. It is poised to earn between $45 million and $50 million in its opening weekend at the North American box office across 3,400 theatres. Paramount is playing it safe with a lower projection of $40 million. If it lands at the upper end of the industry’s projected range, the film will record the franchise’s biggest debut, beating Scary Movie 3’s $49.7 million debut weekend.

Check out the opening weekends of the Scary Movie installments from highest to lowest.

Scary Movie 3 – $49.7 million Scary Movie – $42.3 million Scary Movie 4 – $40.2 million Scary Movie 2 – $20.5 million Scary Movie 5 – $14.1 million

What is the film about?

The film follows Cindy Campbell, Ray Wilkins, and siblings Shorty and Brenda Meeks as they reunite years after their last terrifying encounter when the same masked killer from the original film suddenly resurfaces. As a fresh wave of murders and chaos unfolds, the group finds themselves once again caught in a series of bizarre, horror-inspired events, forcing them to confront both the mysterious killer and a new batch of outrageous genre tropes. Scary Movie 6 will be released on June 5.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The End of Oak Street Worldwide Box Office: What Anne Hathaway & Ewan McGregor’s Dinosaur Film Needs To Earn To Beat The Lowest-Grossing Jurassic Park Movie

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News