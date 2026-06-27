Scary Movie 6 North America Box Office: Hits $100M Milestone(Photo Credit –YouTube)

Scary Movie 6 by Paramount Pictures has lost a lot of its appeal at the box office in North America. It has reached a major domestic milestone, becoming the third film in the franchise to do so. It will suffer more in the upcoming weeks as more new movies hit the screens. However, it is a box office success. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Scary Movie 6 crosses the $100 million milestone at the North American box office.

Paramount’s R-rated movie collected an estimated $610k on its third Thursday at the box office in North America. It dropped by 53.2% from last Thursday at the domestic box office, followed by the loss of 779 theaters last Friday. It is losing screens this Friday as well. After the third Thursday, the movie’s domestic total crossed the $100 million milestone. Its domestic total is $100.5 million.

The third film in the Scary Movie franchise to cross this milestone at the North American box office

According to the data on Box Office Mojo, Scary Movie 6 is the third film in the Scary Movie franchise to enter the $100 million club. The OG movie and the third installment are the other two movies in this franchise to cross the $100 million milestone domestically.

Check out the domestic totals of the Scary Movie installments

1. Scary Movie – $157.0 million

2. Scary Movie 3 – $110 million

3. Scary Movie 6 – $100.5 million

4. Scary Movie 4 – $90.7 million

5. Scary Movie 2 – $71.3 million

6. Scary Movie 5 – $32 million

Industry trackers suggest the movie is tracking to earn $110 million in its domestic run. Therefore, it could beat Scary Movie 3 as the #2 film in the franchise. But surpassing the OG film’s $157 million lifetime total is unlikely.

Scary Movie 6 has collected $105.07 million at the international box office so far, with more to come. Allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection of the parodic comedy stands at $205.6 million. It is tracking to cross $220 million soon. The movie was released on June 5.

Box office summary

Domestic – $100.5 million

International – $105.1 million

Worldwide – $205.6 million

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