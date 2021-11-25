Satyameva Jayate 2 releases today and while it has seen a fair share of multiplex as well as single screens coming its way, it would be primarily at the latter properties where it would shine the most. Now that this is surprising since even the first part had primarily invaded the single screens and that too in a massive way when it had clashed with none other than Gold, which was a multiplex film. Of course, that was on Independence Day release and here Satyameva Jayate 2 is arriving sans any holiday and that too on Thursday.

On the part of the makers, they went all out to ensure that the messaging around Thursday release was loud and clear to the target audience. The choice of releasing on this day instead of Friday was strategic since they wanted to have an early lead over Antim – The Final Truth which is arriving on Friday. If the results turn out to be positive then they can rest assured that the shows won’t be touched for the entire first week at single screen as well as multiplex properties.

From the opening day perspective, an opening in 6-7 crores range would be optimal for the John Abraham starrer since the fact still remains that these are not yet 100% normal times and Maharashtra is still allowing only 50% occupancy. Of course, with the North Indian setting, Satyameva Jayate 2 won’t have as much impact as Sooryavanshi had due to this very reason. Still, restrictions are restrictions and hence it would all boil down to how much appreciation comes the way of this Milap Zaveri and Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment film. That would set it on track for the extended four days weekend.

