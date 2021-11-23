After the storm of Sooryavanshi, another biggie in the form of John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 is ready to hit big screens. The film is enjoying the benefit sequel factor and of course, it’s looking for a good start at the box office. But before the film hits theatres, let’s see how it fared in buzz here, in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’.

Trailer no. 2

The makers unveiled two trailers of Satyameva Jayate 2. The second one was crisper and whistle-worthy. It created more impact and brought excitement for all action and mass entertainers’ lovers with John pledging to change the system. However, here the response was just decent with around 60% of people liking it.

Kusu Kusu song

John Abraham once again brought his lucky charm Nora Fatehi back. Kusu Kusu song features Nora Fatehi at what she does best! She looks alluring with her moves to die for. Around 53% of people liked it!

Tenu Lehenga song

Featuring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar, Tenu Lehenga is a celebration number, which is catchy thanks to its vocals and peppy beats. 51% of voters loved it!

Meri Zindagi hai Tu song

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is a romantic track featuring the lead pair of Satyameva Jayate 2, John and Divya. It has a backdrop of Karva Chauth celebration and the two romance as they celebrate their day. 62% of our audience loved it.

Trailer

The trailer gave us vibes of Bollywood commercial potboiler. It unveiled John’s triple roles in the film. It looked to be a complete package of whistle-worthy dialogues, heart-thumping action and emotions. Around 53% of people liked it.

Poster featuring shirtless John

This one featured John shirtless flexing his abs and holding a mattock in his hand. It was loved by 70% of our voters.

Initial posters

While announcing Satyemeva Jayate 2, two posters were unveiled. The one featuring John had the actor ripping off his ‘Khaki’ (Police uniform) to show his bare chest, symbolizing the national flag. Another one featured Divya with a backdrop of India’s map. It received a positive response from 82% of our voters.

On the whole, Satyameva Jayate 2 has received a thumbs up from 75% of voters here. Reportedly, the film is favourite among single screen owners, hinting at a terrific start. Looks like it will carry the momentum started by Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi.

