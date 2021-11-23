It’s over and out for Bunty Aur Babli 2, what with dreaded Monday resulting in further fall of collections for the film. If the poor start and no growth over the weekend was bad enough for the film then Monday drop has proven to be a spanner in the plan with no respite whatsoever. The collections are now going nowhere, what with Monday billing coming to a mere 1 crore*.

Advertisement

Not that this is surprising at all since the indications were there right on Saturday itself when there was no growth per se. Yes, Friday was poor enough but one still hoped against hope that there may be some sort of turnaround on Saturday and Sunday. When that didn’t happen, it was a mere formality to check out if Monday showed any sort of hold. Not that it would have made much of a difference to the eventual fortunes of the film. However, it would have at least allowed it to live another day. That’s not the case though for this Aditya Chopra production as its stay in theatres would be restricted to just a week or two.

Advertisement

The Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer have so far collected just 9.3 crores* and the first week will stay under the 12 crores mark. Post that it would be tough for Bunty Aur Babli 2 to gather any more moolah and the best scare scenario at least as of now looks like a 15-16 crores lifetime.

Disaster.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Have you seen Bunty Aur Babli 2 yet? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: No, Aamir Khan Isn’t Announcing His Third Marriage With His Co-Star!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube