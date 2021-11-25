Apart from John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2, Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan’s Antim is another big release of this week. Led by Aayush, the film looks refreshing on many fronts and has been limitedly promoted (unlike any other Salman film). It’s more of a content-driven film rather than just catering to the masses. Let’s see how it has fared here in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ section.

Bhai Ka Birthday song

As the name suggests, Bhai Ka Birthday is a celebration song. Inspired by Ararara Khatarnak song of Mulshi Pattern, this one has its own charm. The song features Aayush Sharma showing his rowdy moves. It also has Salman Khan and Upendra Limaye in it. The song has been liked by 75% of our voters.

Trailer

When you have Mahesh Manjrekar handling the direction department, expect emotions more than just ‘dishoom dishoom, dhai dhai’. Featuring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Upendra Limaye and others, the trailer was perfectly cut with a right blend of emotions, gritty violence and thrill. Around 77% of voters loved it!

Vighnaharta song

It’s the much-talked-about Varun Dhawan’s song from Antim. It fulfills all the expectations and was a perfect energetic song for Ganpati festive season. Visually, it’s appealing due to Varun, Aayush and Salman’s strong screen presence, while on the playback front, Ajay Gogavale’s voice leaves an impact. It has been liked by 70% of voters.

Aayush Sharma’s first look

Aayush’s first look was revealed through a few seconds’ video. It features Aayush gearing up towards Salman with a fierce look and ripped physique, ending with a face-off. It has been liked by 73% of our voters.

Salman Khan’s first look

Salman’s first look has him donning a turban with a slo-mo walk. He looks rugged and “no f*cks given” attitude oozes from his face. Around 80% of voters liked it.

On the whole, Antim has received a thumbs up from 75% of our readers. The film has been strategically kept low and is being promoted as Aayush Sharma’s film (which is true to an extent). From the box office perspective, nothing much has been said about this film and it looks like a slow starter. But that’s just half of the story as the film is giving us vibes of a dark horse and might enjoy a long run.

