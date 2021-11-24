Nushrratt Bharuccha who made her way into the Hindi Film Industry through Love S*x Aur Dhokha directed by Dibakar Banerjee, has made a niche for herself. Starring in various movies playing versatile parts, the actor has tried her hand at several genres. The latest is her horror flick Chhorri that is all set to hit Amazon Prime Video this week. Bharuccha now talks about her career and rejecting some big movies in the past.

As Chhorri comes close to release, Nushrratt Bharuccha joined Koimoi for an exclusive chat. The actress while talking about many things from her debut, to being brave in choosing roles but opportunities not knocking doors, also spoke about saying No to some of the hit projects. She talks about now looking back and analysing her decisions too. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

When asked if she now has the privilege of having choices and saying no to projects, Nushrratt Bharuccha said, “I have been rejecting films that I didn’t want to do since the beginning. I have said no to films for which at that time people told me ‘are you mad?’ I can’t tell you which films but they were no brainer films which I should have done. Now when I look back, I think maybe I could have done this one kyunki mera nuksaan nahi hota but kuch fayda bhi nahi hota karke (I wouldn’t be at any loss, but there was no profit either).”

Nushrratt Bharuccha added, “At that point I said no just because I didn’t understand the story, I am not connecting with it, I am not convinced, I have doubts. So if I have doubts, and you won’t want an actor with them in their head. Maybe I don’t have the privilege or never had the privilege, but I always took the privilege and said no. Saying yes or no is my prerogative. You as a filmmaker say no to me on a daily basis, and I am supposed to accept that. So when I reject your project, you will also have to accept it. It’s professional, there’s nothing more to it. So I have been saying no since the beginning.”

Chhorri hit Amazon Prime Video on November 26. Check the conversation right below:

