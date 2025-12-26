Sarvam Maya has opened well at the box office, and the Malayalam horror comedy is proving that horror comedies, if done right, are the best thing to happen at the box office right now. In fact, Nivin Pauly’s film is performing better overseas than in India.

Nivin Pauly’s Last Theatrical Release

Nivin Pauly’s last film to arrive in the theaters was Malayalee From India, which earned 18.74 crore gross collection worldwide in its lifetime. His latest film is very close to surpassing this number.

Sarvam Maya Box Office Day 1

Sarvam Maya on the opening day, December 25, Thursday, earned 3.35 crore. The film registered a brilliant occupancy of 76.9% in the theaters with a good push in the evening and night shows, all registering an occupancy of more than 85%.

Defies Domestic Trends

Usually, for a Malayalam film, the domestic markets, lead the charge on the opening day. However, Nivin Pauly has flipped the script with his horror comedy, witnessing a good response overseas, leading to an overseas gross that actually surpassed the total gross from India.

Sarvam Maya Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film on the opening day.

India Net Collection: 3.75 crore

India Gross Collection: 3.95 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 4.05 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 8 crore

Helmed by Akhil Sathyan, the film is rated 8.6 on IMDb. The official synopsis of the film says, “A young Hindu priest’s peaceful life is disrupted when he meets a spirit. What starts as a supernatural challenge evolves into a profound journey that tests his faith and makes him question everything he knows.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

