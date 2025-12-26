Upendra and Shivarajkumar’s 45 has opened well at the box office. While the film has not been able to open as high as Upendra’s last theatrical release UI, it has surpassed the opening of Shivarajkumar’s last film. UI opened at the box office with a net collection of 6.25 crore in India, with its Kannada version.

Opens Much Higher Than Bhairathi Ranagal

The film has opened much higher than Shivarajkumar‘s last theatrical release. Bhairathi Ranagal earned 2.3 crore in Kannada on the opening day; meanwhile, the latest offering by the superstar has opened 139% higher.

45 Box Office Day 1

45 on the opening day, December 25, Thursday, earned 5.5 crore. The film registered a brilliant occupancy of 69.2% in the theaters with a good push in the afternoon, evening, and night shows, all registering an occupancy of more than 75%.

Fourth Biggest Opening Of 2025

Shivarajkumar and Upendra have delivered the fourth-biggest opening for Sandalwood in 2025, after Kantara Chapter 1, Devil, and Mark. The film is mounted on a budget of reported 40 – 45 crore, and it has recovered 12.5% of its budget on the opening day itself!

Check out the top 5 biggest Kannada openers of 2025 (India Net Collections).

Kantara Chapter 1: 61.85 crore Devil: 10 crore Mark: 8.6 crore 45: 5.5 crore Ekka: 1.45 crore

Helmed by Arjun Janya, the film is rated 8.8 on IMDb. The official synopsis of the film says, “A gripping tale of life, love, and destiny, filled with raw emotions, intense drama, and high-octane action.” The film also stars Raj B Shetty along with Shivarajkumar and Upendra.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

