Ammy Virk, Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta, and Nimrat Khaira starrer Sarbala Ji was released in theatres worldwide on July 18, 2025. It has completed three weeks in theatres but continues to witness footfalls in India, although on the lower end. Mandeep Kumar’s directorial is set to become 2nd Punjabi film of 2025 to achieve a significant milestone! Scroll below for day 22 detailed report!

Sarbala Ji Box Office Collection Day 22

There’s no visible competition in Punjabi, which is benefiting the family comedy drama in a huge way. It would have faced strong competition from Chal Mera Putt 4, but Amrinder Gill’s film faced a ban in India due to the inclusion of Pakistani actors and was only released overseas on August 1, 2025.

As per Sacnilk, Sarbala Ji added 3 lakhs to the kitty on day 22. It was a regular working Friday, which led to a 40% drop in collection compared to 5 lakhs earned the previous day. The net earnings in India now stand at 9.99 crores. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 11.78 crores after 22 days.

Sarbala Ji set to achieve a huge milestone!

Ammy Virk, Nimrat Khaira, and Sargun Mehta delivered the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025, Saunkan Saunkanay 2. It raked in a whopping 18.28 crore net in its lifetime.

Now, Sarbala Ji, which features the trio alongside Gippy Grewal, is set to become the second Punjabi film of 2025 to cross the 10 crore mark in India.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025 (India net collection) below:

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 – 18.28 crores Sarbala Ji – 9.99 crores Akaal – 7.80 crores Guru Nanak Jahaz – 5.95 crores Dakuaan Da Munda 3 – 4.66 crores

Sarbala Ji Box Office Summary (22 days)

India net: 9.99 crores

India gross: 11.78 crores

Overseas gross: 13.85 crores

Worldwide gross: 25.63 crores

