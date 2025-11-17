Amazon MGM’s new biopic, Sarah’s Oil, is performing better than many expected. The film, led by Zachary Levi, Bridget Reagan, and Naya Desir-Johnson, has pulled in more than $1 million in two successive weekends since its release, even while facing intense competition from new and older titles still active in theatres.

Sarah’s Oil Box Office Performance

Made on a modest budget of $18 million, Sarah’s Oil arrived on November 7 alongside Predator: Badlands, Nuremberg, Die My Love, and Christy. After 10 days, its domestic total in the United States has climbed past $8.6 million (per Box Office Mojo), while it is playing in more than 2,400 theaters nationwide.

The movie opened with $1.7 million on its first day and held a spot in the top three titles in the US daily charts. However, it finished its debut weekend at number four with more than $4.2 million.

The second weekend saw a moderate 45% drop, with the film earning more than $2.3 million. The theatre count remained steady, with an average of $971 per theatre. The daily ranking slipped to number six after several new releases arrived on Friday, yet the movie still collected more than $651K that day, with a rise of nearly 112% from the previous day’s $307K. Saturday stayed close to the million-dollar mark, and Sunday added more than $707K.

Sarah’s Oil Enters Top 100 Domestic Films Of The Year

It is unlikely that Sarah’s Oil will cross the million-dollar mark again in a single day or in a whole weekend. Even so, the film has entered the top 100 highest-grossing domestic films of the year and currently sits at number 97, placed just below The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (as per Box Office Mojo).

Surpasses Margot Robbie’s A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

Sarah’s Oil has also edged past Margot Robbie’s first theatrical release of 2025 after her billion-dollar Barbie success. Her romantic drama A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, which also featured Colin Farrell, turned into one of the year’s major box office disappointments, performing on similar lines to Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine. A Big, Bold, Beautiful Journey grossed just over $6.5 million domestically and ultimately ended with a worldwide total of around $21.9 million.

While surpassing that milestone is a small win for Sarah’s Oil, the film may still fall short of covering its $18 million budget through theatres alone. Once it reaches Prime Video, it is expected to recover its remaining costs, following the pattern of many recent big-screen underperformers that find their footing on streaming platforms.

