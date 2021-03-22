Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar couldn’t really register footfalls over the opening weekend and that didn’t quite come as surprising since the overall release too was such that it didn’t quite warrant any promising numbers.

There was no pre-release hype whatsoever and with the release too being sparse as Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar played at just a few screens and shows, the indications were quite clear that this would basically be a one week run before it makes it to the OTT and satellite medium.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has stayed well under the 1 crore mark after the opening weekend and though the official numbers are yet to be declared, indications are that the Dibakar Banerjee produced and directed affair has collected in 50-75 lacs range. This is way too low for a film with credentials that include Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, though even the actors won’t be surprised since they had to wait for over two years to see the release and that too in a manner where audiences weren’t quite made aware about its arrival.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar would primarily be a one week runner and its lifetime may just about manage to touch the 1 crore mark. The film may not have been made for the large segment of masses but for a particular segment of class audiences in major cities, there was a potential to get some footfalls.

