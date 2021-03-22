Roohi did well on Sunday by bringing in 1.24 crores more at the box office. This is in fact a bit better than expected since situation on Sunday wasn’t any better than Saturday from the pandemic perspective and still audiences did step in to watch the film. As a result, the collections were better than Saturday numbers of 0.96 crores which indicates a jump of over 25%.

Business of this Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma starrer Roohi is primarily been driven by premium multiplexes at the major cities where audiences are trickling in. The fact that the numbers have stayed reasonably stable on the second weekend, when compared to the first week, indicates that amongst the urban audiences there is acceptance for the film.

Roohi has collected 20.35 crores so far and would be aiming to find itself in 22-23 crores range by the time the second week is through. The weekend post that would be extended as well since Holi falls on Monday, and that should ensure further enhanced footfalls for the film. While 25 crores lifetime is looking like a definite a possibility, anything on top of that would be added bonus for this Dinesh Vijan production.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

