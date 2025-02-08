Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane’s Sanam Teri Kasam has come out of the syllabus amid many new arrivals in theatres. Its re-release edition surprised everyone with its performance on the opening day and earned over four times more than its day 1 collection during the original run at the Indian box office. Among the Hindi films running in theatres, it clocked the highest collection yesterday and witnessed the second-biggest start among re-releases in India.

The Bollywood romantic drama was originally released in 2016. Back then, it was a washout at the Indian box office, but over time, it gained popularity and built a loyal fan base due to its music and content. Nine years later, it seems that the film is getting its due, as yesterday, its occupancy surprised everyone. While eyes were set on the performance of new releases, this one has walked in like a silent winner.

Exceeding all expectations, Sanam Teri Kasam re-release registered a smashing 4.50 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. This number is as good as a fresh Bollywood release. Compared to its original opening of 1 crore, the film earned 350% higher collection this time, which is unbelievable.

With a start of 4.50 crores, Sanam Teri Kasam has scored the second-biggest opening among re-releases at the Indian box office by Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli (4.13 crores). Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh is at the top with around 5.75 crore net.

As word-of-mouth is excellent among its target audience and trending is superb for the entire weekend, expect some jaw-dropping numbers. Today, the film will surpass its lifetime collection of 9 crore net made during the original run. As of now, a score of 15 crore+ is on the cards for the weekend. Let’s see how far it goes.

Meanwhile, Sanam Teri Kasam is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. It also stars Manish Chaudhari, Pyumori Mehta Ghosh, Divyetta Singh, and others in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

