The first week has come to a close for Sam Bahadur, and the Vicky Kaushal starrer has seen decent collections coming its way. With 38 crore* in its kitty, the film is a little ahead of Vicky’s own Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-starring Sara Ali Khan, which collected 37.35 crore in its first week.

In fact, the film tried to push the audiences back to theatres for commercial films. Soon, there were half a dozen back-to-back hits that Bollywood saw during summer. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trended very well.

The Rom-com eventually ended up not just doubling the first-week score but also adding a bit more to that, as a result of which 88 crore came in its lifetime. On the other hand, Sam Bahadur has seen more than half of its first-week numbers coming in the opening weekend when it should actually have come close to doubling up the numbers.

Sam Bahadur could have really helped its case a lot stronger had the collections stayed over the 4 crore mark right from Monday to Thursday.

However, Thursday’s numbers have come to 2.75 crore, and now it’s about holding at least reasonably well on Friday and then making a dash towards the 50 crore mark by the close of the second weekend. The eventual lifetime total that Sam Bahadur would be aiming for is 70 crore now, and for that, it would need to make the most of an open period ahead of it till Christmas releases Dunki and Salaar arrive.

