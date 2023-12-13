After collecting 2.27 crores on Monday, Sam Bahadur was stable all over again on Tuesday as 2 crores* came in. The film’s run in theatres is now sorted and it will continue to keep collecting till at least the release of Dunki and Salaar.

It had seemed during the weekdays of Week One that collections would slow down a lot in the second week. However, that Friday jump really helped its cause, and ever since then, it has been sustaining itself well like a reasonably successful film.

The Vicky Kaushal starrer would be aiming to hang in there with another 2 crores+ day today and tomorrow, and if it manages to show even a bit of a jump all over again on Friday then it’s game on for the film. That would ensure daily collections in the upwards of 1 crore right till 21st December when Dunki arrives, and that will force exhibitors to allocate it some shows at least despite Salaar also coming the very next day.

The Meghna Gulzar directed film has now crossed 60 crores milestone and currently stands at 60.50 crores*. A lifetime of around 75 crores looks like a definite possibility for Sam Bahadur and given the kind of subject that it narrates and the treatment that it has been given, it would be a reasonable final total.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

