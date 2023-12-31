It was a decent Saturday for Salaar (Hindi) as 7.50 crores* came in. This is a bit of an improvement over its Friday numbers, though the wait continues for a double-digit score to come in. There is no more fight around the availability of the right screens and shows, so just like Dunki, even Salaar (Hindi) is primarily finding its own set of audiences rather independently.

The Prabhas starrer has now reached 107.50 crores*, and if one talks about the other Hindi releases of the year, then it has gone past the lifetime collections of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2, which stood at 104.90 crores. Of course, when it comes to the genres of the two films, then this isn’t any comparison, but when it comes to the 100 Crore Club films of 2023, Salaar (Hindi) has certainly jumped one step above.

Next up is Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which netted 110.53 crores overall, and that number should be surpassed today itself. Post that, it would be Prabhas’ own Adipurush (Hindi), and its 136 crores will be crossed as well. However, to go past Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (149.05 crores) would be a challenge, and if only there is a very good jump today and then stability tomorrow then that would be possible.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

