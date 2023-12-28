It was a very stable Wednesday for Salaar as 9.50 crores came in. This is good since the drop from Tuesday’s numbers of 10.25 crores is negligible, and it was a regular working day, too.

This indicates that the collections should now sustain well today and tomorrow as well, and then after that, the weekend momentum should take it through. There is a lot of talk about how the numbers are coming and whether there are corporate or producer bookings in action, and then there is also an initiative around reduced ticket prices by the makers.

However, the fact also remains that these are the numbers being claimed by the makers themselves, and hence, one takes that in stride. Moreover, the Prabhas starrer has its merits, and it isn’t as if the reports aren’t good for the film.

The segment of audiences for which the film has been made by Prashant Neel has grabbed it, and that’s what makes it do better on the single screens as well as the interiors.

The film has now reached 84.50 crores, and by Friday, it will enter the 100 Crore Club. The eventual target for Salaar (Hindi) would be to go past the lifetime numbers of Prabhas’ Saaho, which had collected 150 crores in the Hindi version.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Salaar At The Worldwide Box Office (After 6 Days): Comes Closer To 450 Crore Milestone, Saaho’s Lifetime Collection To Be Surpassed Today!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News