The month of September is going to see a blast at the box office. It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan that will start the explosion, and the month will be closed with a destruction by Prabhas’ Salaar. After the disastrous result of Adipurush, the actor is ready to strike hard with his upcoming action, and things are going in the right direction as of now. Let’s check out its advance booking status in the USA!

Prabhas isn’t having the best of his time as after Saaho, his two back-to-back films, Radhe Shyam and Adipurush, have turned out to be debacles. Now, as the actor is back in his forte of action entertainers, expectations are sky high. Apart from that, the film also marks his collaboration with the KGF director Prashanth Neel. So, that’s another factor adding to the hype.

During Adipurush, we saw how the Prabhas factor helped the film to rake in a thunderous start at the box office despite the negativity. And this time, with things working favour, Salaar is poised for an unprecedented response and early advance booking reports prove it. In the latest update, the biggie has already gone beyond the $150K mark.

As per box office tracker Nishit Shaw, Salaar has touched $155k in pre-sales in the USA (as per yesterday’s update). It’s unbelievable as there are still 35 days to go for the release, and even the trailer hasn’t come out yet. This proves that the ground-level buzz is very high for the film, and a blockbuster opening is on the cards.

