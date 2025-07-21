Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are clearly the Gen-Z superstars of this era with Saiyaara roaring at the box office in India and globally. In 72 hours, the film has managed to earn a net collection of 84 crore in India and a gross collection of 114.37 crore worldwide.

Ahaan Panday’s Next Milestone

Ahaan Panday is now only 6.23 crore away from his next milestone at the box office. On Monday, July 21, his romantic film will officially become the 7th highest grossing Bollywood film of 2025 globally! It needs to surpass Sunny Deol’s Jaat sitting at number 7 in the list with a gross collection of 120 crore!

Saiyaara Worldwide Box Office Collection

In three days, Ahaan Panday’s debut film stands as the 8th highest grossing Bollywood film of 2025 worldwide with a collection of 114.37 crore. The film registered a gross collection of 15.25 crore overseas.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 in Bollywood (Worldwide Gross Collection).

Chhaava: 827.06 crore Housefull 5: 304.12 crore Sitaare Zameen Par: 256 crore Raid 2: 242.57 crore Sikandar: 211.34 crore Sky Force: 174.21 crore Kesari Chapter 2 : 145.73 crore Jaat: 120.60 crore Saiyaara: 114.37 crore Bhool Chuk Maaf: 91.57 crore

How Much Does Saiyaara Need To Become A Hit?

Saiyaara is mounted on a budget of 45 crore, and it needs a total of 90 crore net collection at the box office. Currently, it is only 6 crore away from grabbing a hit tag at the box office.

Saiyaara Box Office Summary

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the romantic drama at the box office after 3 days.

India Net Collection: 84 crore

India Gross Collection: 99.12 crore

Budget: 45 crore

Profit: 39 crore

Returns On Investment: 86.67%

Overseas Gross Collection: 15.25 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 114.37 crore

