What a stellar run Saiyaara is enjoying at the Indian box office. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s chemistry is undeniable, and cine-goers cannot stop weeping in theatres. Mohit Suri’s directorial is already the 8th highest-grossing romantic film in Bollywood’s history. Scroll below for day 4 early trends!
Saiyaara Box Office Da 4 Early Estimates!
After a record-breaking opening weekend, a drop was expected on Monday. But Saiyaara surpassed expectations again, as the day began with fast-filling shows nationwide. As per early trends, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s film earned 22-23 crores on day 3. It remained higher than the opening day of 21.25 crores, which is truly unreal!
It is to be noted that today was a regular working Monday. Despite that, Saiyaara continued its 20 crore+ streak. The 4-day total at the Indian box office will land around 106-107 crore net. And that’s one of the fastest entry into the 100 crore club in 2025!
Trending
Saiyaara vs top 10 romantic films at the Hindi box office
In only 4 days, the romantic musical drama has surpassed fan favorite romantic films like Aashiqui 2 and 2 States. Saiyaara will soon surpass Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Ram-Leela to become the 7th highest-grossing romantic Bollywood film of all-time.
Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing romantic Bollywood films (India net collection):
- Kabir Singh: 278.24 crores
- Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani: 190.03 crores
- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 153.60 crores
- Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar: 146 crores
- Jab Tak Hai Jaan: 120.65 crores
- Badrinath Ki Dulhania: 116.6 crores
- Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: 112.5 crores
- Goliyo Ki Raasleela – Ram-Leela: 110 crores
- Saiyaara: 106-107 crores
- 2 States: 104 crores
Aashiqui 2: (85.4 crores) is now out of the top 10.
At the current pace, Saiyaara is sure to clock the #1 spot in its lifetime. Exciting times ahead!
