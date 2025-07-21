What a stellar run Saiyaara is enjoying at the Indian box office. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s chemistry is undeniable, and cine-goers cannot stop weeping in theatres. Mohit Suri’s directorial is already the 8th highest-grossing romantic film in Bollywood’s history. Scroll below for day 4 early trends!

Saiyaara Box Office Da 4 Early Estimates!

After a record-breaking opening weekend, a drop was expected on Monday. But Saiyaara surpassed expectations again, as the day began with fast-filling shows nationwide. As per early trends, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s film earned 22-23 crores on day 3. It remained higher than the opening day of 21.25 crores, which is truly unreal!

It is to be noted that today was a regular working Monday. Despite that, Saiyaara continued its 20 crore+ streak. The 4-day total at the Indian box office will land around 106-107 crore net. And that’s one of the fastest entry into the 100 crore club in 2025!

Saiyaara vs top 10 romantic films at the Hindi box office

In only 4 days, the romantic musical drama has surpassed fan favorite romantic films like Aashiqui 2 and 2 States. Saiyaara will soon surpass Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Ram-Leela to become the 7th highest-grossing romantic Bollywood film of all-time.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing romantic Bollywood films (India net collection):

Kabir Singh: 278.24 crores Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani: 190.03 crores Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 153.60 crores Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar: 146 crores Jab Tak Hai Jaan: 120.65 crores Badrinath Ki Dulhania: 116.6 crores Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: 112.5 crores Goliyo Ki Raasleela – Ram-Leela: 110 crores Saiyaara: 106-107 crores 2 States: 104 crores

Aashiqui 2: (85.4 crores) is now out of the top 10.

At the current pace, Saiyaara is sure to clock the #1 spot in its lifetime. Exciting times ahead!

