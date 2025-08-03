Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara continues to mint moolah at the Indian box office. It accumulated a historic sum in the first two weeks, but during the third weekend, it looked like the romantic drama’s juggernaut had slowed down. Despite slowing down a bit, the film scored well during the latest weekend, helping it make a smashing entry into the 300 crore club and create history. Keep reading to know what day 17 early trends have to suggest!

Due to Mahavatar Narsimha, Dhadak 2, and Son Of Sardaar 2, the musical romantic drama has suffered a significant dent in the show/screen count across the country. Still, it retained a considerable chunk of shows and displayed good occupancy in the available shows. It is learned that the film maintained occupancy above 45% in the afternoon and evening shows. There was a noticeable dip in the night shows since tomorrow is a working day.

Saiyaara scores a triple century at the Indian box office on day 17!

By attracting its share of audience, Saiyaara has scored 8.2-8.5 crore on the third Sunday, day 17, as per early trends flowing in. Compared to day 16’s 7 crores, the film jumped by 17.14-21.42%. Overall, it has entered the glorious 300 crore club at the Indian box office by amassing 305.45-305.75 crore net by the end of the third weekend.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 175.25 crores

Week 2 – 110 crores

Weekend 3 – 20.2-20.5 crores

Total – 305.45-305.75 crores

Saiyaara creates history!

Saiyaara has done the unthinkable by entering the 300 crore club. With this, it has emerged as the first Indian romantic film to score a triple century in the domestic market. Since there’s some fuel left in the tank, it’ll be interesting to see how it performs from here on. The film is expected to stay in theatres until Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 takes away the limelight from all other releases. From here, it seems that the film will miss the 350 crore milestone.

