Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen’s Thalaivan Thalaivii has emerged as a successful affair, and its trend has surprised everyone. After a good start, the film maintained the momentum over the entire opening week. It entered the second week on a rocking note by scoring well on the second Friday. On the second Saturday, the film saw an outstanding growth, helping it cross the 60 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 9!

How much did Thalaivan Thalaivii earn at the worldwide box office in 9 days?

Despite mixed reviews from critics, the Tamil romantic comedy has turned out to be a success story. Word-of-mouth has been positive, resulting in impressive numbers in the second weekend. On the second Friday, it earned 3.7 crores in India, followed by a solid 8.51 crores on the second Saturday. If a comparison is made, the film jumped by a staggering 130%.

Overall, Thalaivan Thalaivii has earned 44.96 crore net at the Indian box office in 9 days, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 53.05 crores. Overseas, it has earned 12.4 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 9-day worldwide box office collection stands at 65.45 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 44.96 crores

India gross – 53.05 crores

Overseas gross – 12.4 crores

Worldwide gross – 65.45 crores

All set to become Kollywood’s 7th highest-grosser of 2025!

With 65.45 crores, Thalaivan Thalaivii is already Kollywood’s 8th highest-grossing film of 2025. With 95 lakh more, it will beat Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran (66.39 crores) to grab the 7th spot on the list. This feat will be achieved today (August 3), on day 10.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Kollywood films of 2025 (gross collection):

Good Bad Ugly – 247.42 crores Dragon – 154 crores Vidaamuyarchi – 136.41 crores Thug Life – 98.05 crores Retro – 97.38 crores Tourist Family – 88.28 crores Veera Dheera Sooran – 66.39 crores Thalaivan Thalaivii – 65.45 crores Madha Gaja Raja – 57.46 crores Maaman – 47.03 crores

