Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara continues to mint moolah at the worldwide box office. Yes, multiple films running alongside have affected its run a bit, but still, it is managing to pull off strong numbers. Recently, it crossed the 450 crore mark and now, on day 16, it comfortably surpassed the lifetime collection of Ayushmann Khurrana’s highest-grossing film. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Saiyaara earn at the worldwide box office in 16 days?

The romantic drama is currently running in its third week and is making full use of its third weekend. Despite Mahavatar Narsimha running successfully in theatres, and new Bollywood releases (Dhadak 2 and Son Of Sardaar 2) taking away considerable screens, the film continues to attract impressive footfalls.

As per the latest update, Saiyaara has amassed 350.75 crore gross (297.25 crore net) at the Indian box office. Overseas, too, it has earned a sensational 110 crore gross. Combining both, the 16-day worldwide box office collection stands at 460.75 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 297.25 crores

India gross – 350.75 crores

Overseas gross – 110 crores

Worldwide gross – 460.75 crores

Beats Ayushmann Khurrana’s highest-grosser!

With a smashing collection of 460.75 crores, Saiyaara has surpassed Ayushmann Khurrana’s top grosser, Andhadhun. For those who don’t know, Andhadhun emerged as a massive success, thanks to its epic run in China. Globally, it did a business of 453.8 crore gross.

Today, the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer will go past the collection of War (466.82 crores) and might even beat Dunki (470.6 crores).

How far can Saiyaara go?

After the glorious first two weeks, the romantic drama is showing signs of slowing down a bit, but everything depends on how it performs on weekdays. With both Dhadak 2 and Son Of Sardaar 2 failing to create an impact, the film might continue to enjoy a successful run until War 2 and Coolie hit theatres.

From here, Saiyaara is likely to comfortably enter the 500 crore club, but it won’t cover much distance afterwards.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office: Crosses 350% Returns In 9 Days, Pushes Tourist Family Out Of Top 10 Most Profitable Indian Films Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News