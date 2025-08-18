Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have made a blockbuster debut at the Indian box office with Saiyaara. Directed by Mohit Suri, the romantic musical drama has officially completed a month in theatres. It is now only 28 crores away from beating the most profitable Bollywood film of 2023. Scroll below for the updates!

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 31

As per the official update, Saiyaara added 1.65 crores to the kitty in its fifth weekend. There’s strong competition at the ticket windows since the arrival of War 2 and Coolie (Hindi) last Thursday, along with Mahavatar Narsimha. After earning 50 lacs on Friday and Saturday, it minted another 65 lacs on Sunday.

The overall net collection in India concludes at 332.10 crores after 31 days. Including taxes, the gross total stands at 391.87 crores.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown below:

Week 1: 175.25 crores

Week 2: 110 crores

Week 3: 29.75 crores

Week 4: 15.45 crores

Weekend 5: 1.65 crores

Total: 332.10 crores

Saiyaara Budget & Profits

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s YRF outing is made on a budget of 45 crores. In 31 days, it has accumulated returns of 287.10 crores.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Going by the formula, Saiyaara has raked in profits of a whopping 638% so far. It is the most profitable Bollywood film of 2025. It is now competing against The Kerala Story, which is the most profitable Bollywood film of 2025. Adah Sharma starrer had minted profits of 694% in its lifetime.

In order to beat The Kerala Story, Saiyaara needs only 28 crores more in its domestic collection. However, the daily collection have now fallen down below 1 crore, so that not be possible now.

