Saaho Box Office (Hindi): 79.08 Crores VS Bharat, Mission Mangal & Top Opening Weekends Of 2019!

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho is literally a riot at the box office. There’s clearly nothing affecting its collections, be it the negative word of mouth that raged on its opening day to recent releases in the form of biggies like Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal or John Abraham’s Batla House.

The Sujeeth directorial has already added 78.09 crores to its opening weekend collections and that’s an achievement for itself. Moreover, there are collections from other languages waiting to be added to its kitty! Now, when compared to the major opening weekends of 2019 including movies like Salman Khan’s Bharat, Mission Mangal and other top 3, here’s where Saaho stands.

While Bharat tops the list enjoying a 5-day weekend with overall numbers of 150.10 crores, Mission Mangal follows with 97.56 crores, which also had a 4-day extended weekend. Surpassing Kesari, Gully Boy and Kabir Singh, the Prabhas starrer has emerged as the 3rd highest opening weekend of 2019.

Check out the Top 10 Highest Opening Weekend of 2019 below:

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Considering the fact that the movie released on a regular working day without any additional benefit, this is a milestone that has been achieved. Congratulations to the team already! Saaho is clearly on a record-breaking spree, and we’re excited to see what’s next in store for us.

Meanwhile, model-turned-actress Evely Sharma has returned in Saaho, starring Prabhas. The film marks her Telugu debut.

Learning Telugu wasn’t easy for the German-Indian actress, but she says Prabhas came to her rescue when she needed help to understand her lines.

The actress, who is an admirer of the “Baahubali” fame superstar, said: “I am a huge fan of Prabhas and when I got to know that I will be getting to work with him I immediately said yes. Prabhas is a thorough gentleman and he is so down to earth.”

