Now what’s really happening here? Yesterday, in my column I had mentioned that RRR [Hindi] would be impacted due to KGF: Chapter 2 wave. After all, the film was opening at 4000 screens just in Hindi and general sentiments of the public were to catch the Yash starrer. Hence, it hardly seemed improbable that any other film would manage to find any footfalls, especially due to screens and shows getting lessened as well.

Advertisement

Well, none of that really happened as RRR [Hindi] too continued its victorious run, what with 3 crores* more coming in. Well, that’s even more than the previous day’s numbers of 2.75 crores, which is outstanding trending. It is apparent that audiences want to step out of their homes and watch a film at the big screen this scorching summer. The fact that it was a partial holiday yesterday and today too is Good Friday meant that evening and night shows were further full for the SS Rajamouli directed period drama.

Advertisement

As a result, the film has now collected 243.79 crores* and today the lifetime collections of Uri – The Surgical Strike [245.36 crores] would be surpassed. There is one record after another being broken at the box office at an alarming pace now. First it was The Kashmir Files that entered the big league of all time grossers, and now it’s the turn of RRR [Hindi] to do that as well. Meanwhile, KGF: Chapter 2 [Hindi] has started bumper too and would soon be breaking on big record after another.

Achche din….

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: KGF: Chapter 2 Box Office Day 1 (Hindi): Surpasses War, Baahubali: The Conclusion & Several Khan Films To Occupy #1 Spot

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube