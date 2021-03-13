Roohi Box Office

Roohi is surely here to stay. The film released on Thursday amid a lot of excitement and nervousness. While the trade was surely happy with the film releasing in cinemas, there was also fear about if it will be able to attract the audience to cinemas amid pandemic.

The film managed to collect a fair amount of numbers on Day 1 thanks to Mahashivratri. But it was Friday which made everyone happier because the collections remained steady. After a 3.06 crores opening, the film collected another 2.25 crores on the second day.

Now the great news is that the film’s collections have shown growth as it has entered the weekend. As per the reports coming in, Roohi has earned 3-3.25 crores on Saturday. These are estimates from limited samples but there are good chances that the Saturday numbers will be on par or better from opening day.

The 3 days business of Roohi has reached a total of 8.31-8.56 crores and it’s sure to cross the 10 crores mark by the end of the weekend. Going by the trend so far, the film has been well accepted by the audience because WOM looks positive. If all goes well, the extended weekend could well end close to the 12 crores mark and can even go above that.

This is a far better result compared to other Hindi films which released post the lockdown. The weekend collections of Roohi are also likely to go above the lifetime business of big Hollywood films Tenet & Wonder Woman 1984 in India.

Now the Hindi filmmakers just have to believe in these results and release more films in cinemas in the coming days and months. Meanwhile, Mumbai Saga, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar & Saina are all set to release on coming Fridays and if they work well, March 2021 will set the platform for bigger films that are slated for release in the coming months.

