Zubeen Garg and Garima Garg Saikia’s production Roi Roi Binale refuses to slow down at the Indian box office. The musical romantic drama witnessed a glorious run in theatres. It has entered the fourth weekend on a banging note, becoming the 8th most profitable Indian film of 2025. Scroll below for the exciting updates!

Roi Roi Binale is the #1 Assamese film in history

Rajesh Bhuyan’s directorial was released in theatres on October 31, 2025. The advance booking and the opening day were historic, which was a hint enough that new benchmarks will be set at the box office. Roi Roi Binale is the highest-grossing Assamese film in history with a domestic collection of 24.49 crores net in 22 days.

According to Sanilk, the musical romantic drama added 37 lakhs on day 22. It witnessed a slight drop from 47 lakhs garnered on the third Friday. Zubeen Garg’s film is expected to witness a good boost on Saturday and Sunday, making way to the 25 crore milestone, a never-before-seen feat in Assamese cinema.

Here’s the detailed box office breakdown (India net collection):

Week 1: 11.48 crores

Week 2: 7.47 crores

Week 3: 5.17 crores

Day 22: 37 lakhs

Total: 24.49 crores

Axes the profits of Dashavatar

Roi Roi Binale had surpassed Chhaava on Thursday to emerge as the 10th most profitable Indian film of 2025. The profits have surged to 389.8%. The musical romantic drama has also crossed the Marathi blockbuster Dashavatar (383.6%) to steal the 9th spot. Today, Rajesh Bhuyan’s film will beat the Kannada super-duper hit Kantara Chapter 1, which minted 397.08% profits.

Take a look at the top 10 most profitable Indian films of 2025 in order of budget, box office collection and ROI:

Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate (Gujarati): 0.5 crore | 60.90 crores | 12080% Su From So (Kannada): 4.5 crores | 92.33 crores | 1951.7% Mahavatar Narsimha (Hindi): 15 crores | 247.96 crores | 1553% Little Hearts (Telugu): 2 crores | 26.47 crores | 1223.5% Saiyaara (Hindi): 45 crores | 337.66 crores | 650.3% Bou Buttu Bhuta (Odia): 3 crores | 16.17 crores | 439% Lokah Chapter 1 (Malayalam): 30 crores | 155.94 crores | 419.8% Kantara Chapter 1 (Kannada): 125 crores | 621.35 crores | 397.08% Roi Roi Binale (Assamese): 5 crores | 24.49 crores | 389.8% Dashavatar (Marathi): 5 crores | 24.18 crores | 383.6%

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Summary (Day 22)

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 24.49 crores

India gross: 28.89 crores

ROI: 389.8%

Verdict: Super-Hit

