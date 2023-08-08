It was a very good hold all over again for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as even the second Monday brought in 4.30 crores. Friday collections were 6.75 crores and this yet again goes on to show how the film has stabilised well at the box office. All that was required was for the film to stay over the 4 crores mark and that has happened indeed on Monday.

The Karan Johar romantic family drama is now assured of 14-15 crores more coming over the weekdays and that will take it past the 120 crores mark in two weeks. In fact today it will also cross the lifetime numbers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (110.53 crores) which will make it the fifth highest grosser of the year already after Pathaan, The Kerala Story, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar and Adipurush. In days to come it will also surpass the last two films in the list and emerge as the third highest of the year.

Currently standing at 109.38 crores, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is progressing well to emerge as a clean hit and that will happen once it crosses 150 crores milestone. Given its lavish budget, pre-pandemic it may not have been possible to be declared a hit with this kind of domestic theatrical revenue. However with overseas doing so well and a lot of moolah already recovered through OTT, digital and music rights, the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer finds itself in a profitable zone.

