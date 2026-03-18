Reminders of Him started its box office journey on a strong note, earning the second biggest opening weekend among Colleen Hoover adaptations. The Colleen Hoover adaptation is expected to be a box-office success, but what makes us curious is how much growth it needs to surpass the domestic haul of the last Colleen Hoover adaptation, Regretting You. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The romance drama collected $17.9 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. It debuted at #2 in the domestic box office rankings this weekend. It features Maika Monroe, Tyriq Withers, Rudy Pankow, Lainey Wilson, Nicholas Duvernay, Lauren Graham, and Bradley Whitford in key roles.

Reminders of Him’s box office collection in North America after four days

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Reminders of Him continues its run at #2 at the domestic box office. It is running across 3,402 screens in North America and has collected a solid $1.66 million on its first Monday at the box office. It is more than Regretting You’s $1.5 million first Monday gross, and with that, the domestic total has reached $19.6 million cume.

Needs 149% surge at the domestic box office to beat Regretting You

Regretting You was a sleeper hit, released last year. The romance drama collected $48.8 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run. Reminders of Him has the potential to beat Regretting You at the box office, including domestically. It is in its first week now and needs a 149% jump to beat the domestic total for Reminders of Him.

Global collection update

The film collected $10.4 million on its opening weekend at the international box office. Allied to the latest domestic total, the worldwide total of the movie has reached $30.08 million. Made on a budget of $25 million, it has already recouped its production costs and is now moving towards the break-even target. Reminders of Him follows a woman who attempts to reconnect with her younger daughter but faces resistance from everyone except a bar owner with ties to her child. As they get closer, she must confront her past mistakes to build a better future. Reminders of Him was released on March 13.

Box office summary

Domestic – $19.6 million

International – $10.4 million

Worldwide – $30.0 million

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