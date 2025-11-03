Regretting You has reached a significant milestone at the worldwide box office. The film emerged at the top spot in domestic rankings in its second weekend despite starting at #2 behind Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc. The romance drama gained a few more screens in North America, which has undoubtedly had a significant impact on its overall box office collection. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Compared to the last Colleen Hoover adaptation, the latest film is underperforming at the box office, but there are still a few weeks before Wicked: For Good’s release, and it might emerge as a romance blockbuster of the year. To achieve this it will have to beat Dakota Johnson and Chris Evans starrer Materilists which collected over $100 million worldwide.

Regretting You’s box office collection on the 2nd weekend in North America

Regretting You came at #1 in the domestic box office rankings, collecting $8.1 million on its second weekend. The exhibitors expanded 32 screens in North America, and as a result, the decline was 40.8% from last weekend when it opened in theaters. Mason Thames’ other film, Black Phone 2, came in at #2 this weekend. After its second weekend, the film has surpassed the $27.5 million mark at the domestic box office [via Box Office Mojo].

Hits $50 million & cracks 2025’s top 50!

Its overseas collection is not far behind its $27.5 million domestic gross, at $23.3 million. Therefore, combining the two collections, the worldwide cume is $50.8 million after ten days. It is a key milestone achieved by the romance drama. Another significant milestone achieved by it at the global box office is cracking the top 50 highest-grossing films of 2025.

It surpassed the worldwide totals of films, including Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, Flight Risk, Black Bag, and Nobody 2, among others, to enter the 2025 list of the top 50 highest-grossing films. To break into the global 20, it will have to surpass the $154.3 million global haul of Elio. Its next and first major milestone is $100 million. Regretting You was released in the theaters on October 24.

Box Office Summary

North America – $27.5 million

International – $23.3 million

Worldwide – $50.8 million

