Red One refuses to give up despite being available on its streaming platform. It is now moving closer to the $200 million milestone at the worldwide box office. The film is a testament of Dwayne Johnson’s star power as it still collects winning numbers despite multiple biggies and mixed reviews. It has surpassed the collections of Killers of the Flower Moon’s global haul. Scroll below for the deets.

The film has arrived on the streaming platform earlier this month. It is an original story by Hiram Garcia and directed by Jake Kasdan. Meanwhile, Killers of the Flower Moon was by Martin Scorsese and was delayed because of the pandemic. It received multiple accolades, including the Oscars.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Dwayne Johnson’s film Red One has surpassed the worldwide collection of the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer Killers of the Flower Moon. It has been distributed by WB in overseas markets. Amazon’s originally direct to streaming turned into a theatrical film and grossed $2.3 million on the 6th weekend. It has dropped 34.3% only despite all the new releases.

Red One has reached a $82.6 international cume over 75 markets. Based on BoxOfficeReport.com’s data, The Rock‘s film collected a solid $4.48 million this weekend across 3,003 locations in the United States. The Christmas comedy action adventure now stands at a $92.7 million cume in North America. Allied with overseas gross, it has hit a $175.3 million cume at the worldwide box office. It is aiming to earn between $190-$200 million in its global run.

Therefore, the movie has surpassed global total of Leonardo DiCaprio starrer Killers of the Flower Moon’s $158.8 million. It was made on a reported budget of $200-$250 million. It was released in the theatres on November 15.

The film revolves around the kidnapping of Santa Claus from the North Pole. After the abduction, an E.L.F (Extremely Large and Formidable) operative must partner with the world’s most accomplished tracker to find Santa and save Christmas. Red One has been streaming on Amazon Prime Video since December 3.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

