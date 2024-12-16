Moana 2 crossed a major milestone at the worldwide box office, surpassing the global haul of Dune 2. The film has also crossed a significant milestone at the international box office. It has also topped the domestic box office chart this week despite having weaker legs than expected. Wicked has been beating the Disney animation, but it still managed to achieve the #1 spot. Scroll below for deets.

Dune 2 by Denis Villeneuve was the highest-grossing film of the year for quite some time until Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4, and Deadpool & Wolverine came out. It featured Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya in the lead roles. Dune 2 is the highest-grossing film of Timothee as a lead actor. The film’s third installment is already being developed. It opened with $82.50 million debut weekend and collected $282.14 million in the US and $432.30 million overseas, taking the worldwide total to $714.44 million.

Moana 2 collected a solid $26.6 million on its third three-day weekend, dropping 48% from last weekend. It is at #1 at the US box office, and with that, the film has reached a $337.5 million domestic cume, thereby beating Spider-Man 3’s US haul of $337.3 million. It is now the 76th highest-grossing film in the United States.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the Disney sequel has weaker legs than all the previous animations, and thus, the $500 million mark might be out of sight. It is expected to earn between $465 million and $475 million in North America.

Meanwhile, it collected a strong $57.2 million on the third weekend and has thus hit the $300 million mark overseas. Moana 2 collected $379.5 million across 53 markets so far. Allied with the $337.5 million US cume, the film’s worldwide cume has hit $717.5 million, surpassing Dune 2’s $714.4 million global haul to become the fourth highest-grossing film of the year. Despite having weaker legs, the Disney animation is expected to cross the $1 billion mark worldwide.

Moana 2 was released in the theatres on November 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

