Wicked might have been beaten by Moana 2 at the US box office and had to be happy with being #2. However, it debuted with strong numbers in Germany, which helped the film enter the $500 million+ club. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s film is enjoying the popular status quite well and is unhinged by the arrival of Kraven the Hunter. Scroll below for the deets.

Ariana’s film has also bested the domestic haul of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. It was released last year. The MCU movie was one of the highest-grossing films of the year, which collected $358.99 million in the US and allied with an overseas haul of $486.55 million; the worldwide collection of the movie was $845.55 million. The 2024 musical fantasy is expected to also beat Despicable Me 4’s $361.00 million domestic haul to become the 3rd highest-grossing film of the year in North America.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report stated that Wicked has crossed the $350 million mark and earned $359.1 million in North America after scoring a record $22.5 million post-Thanksgiving 4th weekend for November releases. It only dropped 38.3% from last weekend. The film has hit a $359.1 million cume in the US and thus surpassed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’s domestic haul to become the 66th highest-grossing film of all time in North America.

Wicked is going places at the worldwide box office as well. The film debuted in Germany and collected a strong $4.9 million in its opening weekend. The film collected a total of $21.5 million on 4th weekend at the international box office. It also has strong legs overseas and has dropped only 20% from last weekend. The musical fantasy reached a $165.9 million cume in the international markets and played across 78 markets. It is yet to be released in Japan.

Adding the $359.1 million domestic cume to its international gross, Wicked’s worldwide total has reached $525 million. It is expected to earn over $700 million between $720 and $750 million. The musical fantasy was made on a reported budget of $150 million and has raked 250% more than that during its fourth weekend.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo starrer Wicked was released in the theatres on November 22.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

