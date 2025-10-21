The magic of Laletan continues to dominate the box office in 2025. After delivering money spinners like L2: Empuraan, Thudarum, and Hridayapoorvam, he has scored big with his recent re-release, Ravanaprabhu. The film has emerged as a massive success during its rerun. At the worldwide box office, it has comfortably gone past the 4 crore gross mark and also emerged as Mollywood’s 4th highest-grosser among re-releases. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Malayalam action thriller was originally released in 2001. Back then, it received mostly positive reviews from critics and was a big success commercially. It was also the highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year. Now, 24 years later, the film is back in theatres, and the swag of Mohanlal continues to intrigue the audience.

How much did Ravanaprabhu re-release earn at the worldwide box office in 10 days?

Ravanaprabhu re-release opened with strong numbers and maintained the momentum for the first few days. It is still running in theatres and, as per the recent update of 10-day collection, the action thriller has amassed 4.45 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Before concluding the run, it will comfortably go past the 4.5 crore gross.

Becomes Mollywood’s 4th highest-grosser among re-releases

With 4.45 crore gross in the kitty, Ravanaprabhu has comfortably surpassed Chotta Mumbai (4.35 crore gross) to become Mollywood’s 4th highest-grosser among re-releases. It’s an impressive feat, and the film is likely to end its rerun in the same position as the next target of Manichitrathazhu (4.64 crore gross) is out of reach. Let’s see if the Diwali festive season gives it an additional boost.

Take a look at the top Mollywood re-releases at the worldwide box office:

Devadoothan – 5.4 crores

Spadikam – 4.94 crores

Manichitrathazhu – 4.64 crores

Ravanaprabhu – 4.45 crores

Chotta Mumbai 4.35 crores

More about the film

The action thriller was directed by Ranjith and produced by Antony Perumbavoor (Aashirvad Cinemas). Apart from Mohanlal, the film also featured Vasundhara Das, Siddique, Napoleon, and Vijayaraghavan in key roles.

