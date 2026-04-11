Tarsem Jassar and Nimrat Khaira starrer Rabb Da Radio 3 is enjoying a smooth run and achieving milestones at the box office. It entered the second weekend on a victorious note, surpassing the domestic lifetime of Bambukat 2. Scroll below for the day 8 collection!

Rabb Da Radio 3 Box Office Collection Day 8

According to Sacnilk, Rabb Da Radio 3 earned 50 lakh net on day 8 in India. It witnessed slight growth compared to 45 lakh garnered on the second Friday. There’s little competition, which is helping the Punjabi romantic drama drive steady footfalls.

The net box office collection in India has reached 6.47 crore. Harry Bhatti’s directorial is reportedly mounted on a budget of 10 crore. It has recovered 65% of the reported investment in 8 days. The weekend boost would push it closer to the safe zone. Including GST, the gross total currently stands at 7.63 crore.

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net earnings):

Week 1: 5.97 crore

Day 8: 50 lakh

Total: 6.47 crore

Rabb Da Radio 3 beats Bambukat 2

In only 8 days, Rabb Da Radio 3 has surpassed the lifetime collection of Bambukat 2, which earned 6 crore. It is now the 2nd highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2026. Tarsem Jassar and Nimrat Khaira’s romantic drama is now aiming to beat

Check out the 5 Punjabi grossers of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Ishqan De Lekhe: 11 crore Rabb Da Radio 3: 6.47 crore (8 days) Bambukat 2: 6 crore Viyaah Kartaare Da: 5 crore DSP Dev 2: 1 crore

Rabb Da Radio 3 Box Office Day 8 Summary

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 6.47 crore

India gross: 7.63 crore

Budget recovery: 65%

Overseas gross: 15.30 crore

Worldwide gross: 22.93 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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