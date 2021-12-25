Surprise surprise, the Hindi film industry has earned a bonus success for itself in the form of the dubbed version of Pushpa. In quick time, the film has come close to the 30 crores milestone, with 29.20 crores accumulated in mere 8 days. For a film that started at 3.33 crores and still collecting well enough to raise a good enough number already, this one has turned out to be a dark horse.

Despite Spider-Man: No Way Home first and now another biggie 83, it is turning out to be a business as usual scenario for the Allu Arjun starrer to keep seeing steady footfalls. This was evidenced on the second Friday as well when 2.31 crores came in. To think of it, these were the kind of numbers that were expected from the action drama on its day of release, and here this much is coming in at the start of the second week.

There should be a good jump in collections today due to the Christmas holiday coupled with Saturday. On its first Saturday, the film had collected 3.79 crores and it won’t be surprising if this much comes in on the second Saturday as well. If that turns out to be the case, it would indeed be a reason for all associated with the film to celebrate big.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

