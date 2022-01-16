Pushpa Box Office Day 30 (Hindi): Goes Past 1 Crore Mark Again On Saturday!

Pushpa (Hindi) enjoyed the best fifth Saturday in two years as the 1 crore mark was crossed all over again. The film collected 1.25 crores* more that has propelled the overall collections to 86.50 crores*. After the dip that was seen in numbers during the weekdays of Week 4, the stability in collections all over again is a good surprise.

In fact, the film is behaving like how a true 200 crores blockbuster would do in its fifth week and that’s the most heartening thing about it. There is a lot of love and affection coming from the target audience, the gentry, and there are reports of some of these watching the film in theatres for the second or even the third time. Now that’s something that happens only with blockbusters and all-time blockbusters, and that too rather selectively, and here it’s happening with a film that is yet to hit the 100 crores mark.

In case if there is some sort of jump in numbers today then the Allu Arjun starrer could well get back in contention for the 100 Crore Club entry. There is this while seesaw happening for the film for its journey towards the century mark and that’s what keeping things really exciting at the box office in these dull times.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

